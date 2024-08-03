Israeli jets launch airstrikes on Lebanese-Syrian border; US deploys additional jet fighters in the region

Shafaq News/ Israeli war jets launched a series of airstrikes on Friday evening along the Lebanese-Syrian border, at a time Washington deployed more military fighters and planes in the region.

The Israeli strikes targeted the outskirts of Hosh al-Sayyid Ali in the Bekaa Valley and the countryside of al-Qusayr shortly after another airstrike in the same area.

Lebanese media reported no injuries from the attacks, noting that damage was limited to material losses. However, AFP quoted a source saying, "Three Israeli raids targeted tanker trucks on the Syrian-Lebanese border in the Hosh al-Sayyid Ali area, which led to the injury of a Syrian driver."

The airstrikes come amid rising tensions as Israelis brace for a response to the assassinations this week of Hamas's political chief and a Hezbollah commander.

Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, a key figure in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations, were killed within hours of each other in Beirut and Tehran respectively. Israel has not commented on Haniyeh's killing but claimed responsibility for Shukr's.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has promised "harsh punishment" for Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh's killing. Thousands in Tehran have taken to the streets to mourn the Hamas leader, with top Iranian newspapers highlighting themes of revenge, grief, and defiance.

Hezbollah's leader Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah warned that a response is "inevitable," stating the conflict has entered "a new phase different from the past" following the killing of top commander Fuad Shukr.

After the series of Israeli assassinations, the Pentagon announced the deployment of additional jet fighters and warships to the region.

The US Department of Defense announced that Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the dispatch of Navy ships and destroyers to the Middle East, with threats from Iran and its allies Hamas and Hezbollah.

In a press release, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said, "The Department of Defense continues to take steps to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or Iran's partners and proxies. Since the horrific Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, the Secretary of Defense has reiterated that the United States will protect our personnel and interests in the region, including our ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel."

Sabrina Singh added, "To that end, Secretary Austin has ordered adjustments to US military posture designed to improve US force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies."

She added, "Secretary Austin has ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the US European Command and US Central Command regions. The Department is also taking steps to increase our readiness to deploy additional land-based ballistic missile defense."

The Secretary has also ordered the deployment of an additional fighter squadron to the Middle East, reinforcing our defensive air support capability.

Singh said that the defensive capabilities are all in support of deterrence and de-escalation. "We're going to continue to urge for de-escalation, and the best way for that to happen is for this ceasefire deal to come through so we can get American hostages out, as well," she said. "We believe that that would be the best way to de-escalate and further lower tensions in the region."