USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, the US dollar exchange rates rose against the Iraqi dinar in local markets in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 143,300 IQD per $100, up from 143,150 IQD per $100 recorded earlier in the day.

Selling prices at local exchange shops in the capital also increased, with the dollar trading at 143,750 IQD per $100, while buying prices stood at 142,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling prices reached 142,150 IQD per $100, and buying prices stood at 142,050 IQD per $100.