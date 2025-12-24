Kurdistan Region launches cash aid for 600+ flood-affected families

Shafaq News – Brussels

Cash assistance distribution began to more than 639 families following the floods that hit Chamchamal district in Al-Sulaymaniyah province in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, an official said on Wednesday.

Chamchamal Relief and Reconstruction Committee Head, Atta Mohammed, revealed at a press conference that the value of the financial assistance ranges from 400,000 Iraqi dinars ($279) to 4.95 million dinars ($3,455), depending on the extent of damage sustained by each family and their property.

A specialized committee had assessed the damage suffered by residents as a result of the floods, he added.

Earlier, Mohammed reported that financial compensation had been distributed to 1,268 of the 1,302 residents affected by the floods, with total payouts reaching 1.749 billion Iraqi dinars (about $1.22M). He added that the floods damaged 2,078 properties and assets, including 1,302 homes, 210 shops and warehouses, and 569 vehicles, according to committee data.

Between December 9 and 12, 2025, heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in several Iraqi provinces and the Kurdistan Region, including Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kirkuk, Erbil, and Nineveh.

