EXCLUSIVE: Syrian delegation to visit Baghdad for security and economic talks

Shafaq News / Political sources disclosed, on Saturday, details of an anticipated visit by a Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation to Baghdad in the coming days. The visit will focus on strengthening bilateral ties across security, political, and economic fronts.

Sources informed Shafaq News that “the agenda will include bolstering Iraqi aid to the Syrian people, ensuring border security, and maintaining mutual trust to confine ISIS militants within Al-Hol camp, preventing the release of detained terrorists.”

“The discussions will further address preserving Syrian territorial integrity, advancing a democratic political framework that safeguards the rights of all Syrians, including minorities, and regulating border crossings alongside trade and economic exchanges.”

The delegation will also present Damascus's strategy for regional security and preventing “internal conflicts from spilling across borders,” with a focus on the Kurdish issue and managing Syrian refugees, including former military personnel who fled to Iraq.

The sources emphasized “Iraq’s commitment to supporting efforts to establish a unified political system in Syria, free from divisions and internal conflict, as Syria's stability is integral to Iraqi national security and regional safety against the resurgence of ISIS.”

A government source previously revealed to Shafaq News that Syrian Interim Government Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani plans to visit Iraq following the Iraqi Prime Minister’s return from Iran.

Syria has experienced intensified diplomatic activity with the arrival of numerous Arab and international delegations in Damascus, marking renewed engagement with its neighbors in pursuit of stability.