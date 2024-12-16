HTS leader unveils package of decisions, including new currency

Shafaq News/ The leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Ahmed al-Sharaa, announced that a new currency will be issued in Syria following the stabilization and improvement of the current currency's value.

The Syrian pound has risen by at least 20% against the dollar in the past two days, fueled by Syrians returning from Lebanon and Jordan, marking a 50% increase since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

According to Syrian news outlets, al-Sharaa confirmed in his new decisions that “there will be no compulsory military service except for certain specialties, which will be mandatory for a specified period.”

"The priorities are rebuilding destroyed homes and returning the displaced, down to the last tent,” he added.

Al-Sharaa further confirmed that all factions will be dissolved, with weapons “solely” in the hands of the state, after announcing that a study is underway to raise Syrians' salaries by 400%.