Turkish FM meets New Syrian leadership in Damascus, talks on regional security

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met in Damascus with the leader of Syria’s new administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa (known as Abu-Mohammed al-Julani).

The meeting was attended by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz, the chargé d'affaires at the Ankara embassy in Damascus, Burhan Koroglu, and Syria's interim foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani.

On Saturday, Fidan stated that Turkiye would do "whatever it takes" to ensure its security if the new Syrian administration fails to address Ankara's concerns about Kurdish groups allied with the United States.

Fidan confirmed that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which had entered Damascus to oust Assad, had previously had "excellent cooperation" with Ankara in the fight against ISIS and al-Qaeda through intelligence-sharing.