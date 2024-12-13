Blinken urges formation of transitional government in Syria post-Al-Assad

Shafaq News/ On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the formation of a transitional government in Syria following the overthrow of Bashar Al-Assad's regime by armed opposition forces.

In a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Blinken stated, "Partners like Turkiye and neighboring countries can provide support to Syria."

He emphasized that "Syria should begin forming a transitional government that protects minorities and women and addresses the negative impacts left by Al-Assad's regime."

Blinken added that he discussed with his Turkish counterpart the ongoing efforts to eradicate ISIS, which has been significantly weakened after years of combating it.

"We discussed the situation in Gaza, specifically the opportunity to reach a ceasefire agreement and return hostages to their homes," he added.