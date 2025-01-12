Turkiye’s FM from Riyadh: Ready to facilitate Syria’s challenging path ahead

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan placed the "primary responsibility" on regional countries to steer developments in Syria in the right direction, stressing that efforts are focused on preserving Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Speaking at the expanded meeting on Syria in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the participation of several foreign ministers, Fidan described the presence of newly appointed Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani as a “pivotal and historic moment,” adding that his country is “ready to play its role in facilitating the challenging path ahead for the Syrian people.”

"Signs of life returning to normal are growing stronger every day."

"During this critical period, we must serve as a balancing force between the international community’s expectations and the realities faced by Syria's new administration," Fidan affirmed. "An effective mechanism or coordination committees can be established to enhance the impact of efforts… Priority sectors should be identified to provide further relief from sanctions in the coming period."

Regarding the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a group predominantly composed of Kurdish fighters from the People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Turkiye considers a terrorist organization, the FM stressed, "The SDF should announce its dissolution if they are sincere in their efforts to integrate with the central government," adding, "The group still poses a serious threat to the Arab majority in eastern Euphrates and continues to loot the natural resources vital for the Syrian people."

"We can collaborate to strengthen the new administration's ability to effectively combat ISIS,” he concluded.

Earlier today, major talks on Syria began in Riyadh, with Iraq and several Arab and European countries in attendance. The discussions, building on the meeting about a post-Al-Assad Syria, held in Aqaba, Jordan, on December 14th, 2024, aim to support Syria by backing a Syrian-led transitional process that includes all political and social forces. The talks also emphasize solidarity with Syria in preserving its unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens.