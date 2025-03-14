Turkiye’s Fidan to visit Baghdad soon

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to visit Baghdad in the coming days to discuss several key issues and strengthen cooperation between Iraq and Turkiye, a senior government source revealed on Friday.

Fidan’s visit will focus on various mutual concerns, including regional security coordination and providing support for Syria's interim administration ahead of the formation of an elected government, the source told Shafaq News Agency.

"Turkiye seeks to understand the Iraqi-Syrian agreements, as it wants the success of the al-Sharaa government and a positive role for Iraq in the formation of the Syrian government," the source added.

He also mentioned that Fidan’s visit would complement the recent trip of Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad Al-Shibani and emphasize the importance of unified stances supporting enhanced security measures in the region, ensuring the rights of all ethnic and minority groups in Syria’s neighboring countries.

The Turkish Foreign Minister will also engage with Iraqi officials on crucial matters aimed at boosting Iraqi-Turkish cooperation in economic and security sectors.

Fidan previously visited Baghdad on January 26, where he met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, and other officials to discuss bilateral relations and various issues.

In addition, Fidan had an intensive visit to Iraq in August 2023, where he met with Baghdad officials, including leaders of the Coordination Framework, before heading to Erbil. The visit focused on resolving outstanding issues between the two countries, particularly security concerns.

Meanwhile, Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad Al-Shibani arrived in Baghdad on Friday for meetings with Iraqi officials, including the President, Prime Minister, and Speaker of Parliament, and held a joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.