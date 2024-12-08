Turkish FM: Ankara monitors threats from ISIS and PKK

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, expressed concerns over potential threats from extremist groups and Kurdish militants in the region.

In a press conference, Fidan stated, "The Syrian regime was indifferent to its people and national dialogue. It had the opportunity to benefit from the Astana talks to achieve national reconciliation but chose not to."

He added, "President Erdogan extended a hand to the Syrian regime to achieve unity in Syria, but it was rejected."

The Turkish minister voiced concerns about the potential resurgence of extremist groups, including Islamic State (ISIS), in the wake of Al-Assad’s fall, stressing that “Turkiye is closely monitoring ISIS and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to ensure they do not gain control over any part of Syria under any circumstances. We are also coordinating with allies like the United States in this regard."

Fidan also dismissed the possibility of collaboration with Kurdish groups linked to the PKK, labeling them as “terrorist factions” with no legitimate place within the Syrian opposition. “Everyone knows these groups are not Syrian factions but terrorist entities. There will be no cooperation with them under any circumstances,” he asserted.

Concluding his remarks, the Turkish foreign minister said, "If we detect any such threats, Turkiye will act and take the appropriate measures."