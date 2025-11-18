Fidan: Turkiye to stop PKK and ISIS threats from Syria

Shafaq News – Ankara

Turkiye will not allow any threat to its national security arising from Syrian territory, particularly from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and ISIS, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.

In a statement in the Turkish parliament Fidan noted that strengthening Syria’s counter-terrorism capacity has become a "consistent priority, since Turkiye’s immediate priorities are safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity and securing all border areas."

Read more: Turkiye and Syria report closer relations afteral-Assad’s fall

According to Fidan, Ankara is coordinating with the US and the Syrian government to implement the March 10 Agreement, while tracking Israeli military activity in Quneitra, Daraa, and Suwayda.

Fidan said Syria remains a central file in Ankara’s foreign policy, describing the current period as an opportunity to rebuild and broaden bilateral ties. He noted that Turkiye has reopened its embassy and consulate in Syria, pushed for sanctions relief, and encouraged other countries to restore diplomatic relations, arguing that these steps have supported Syria’s gradual reintegration into regional and international forums.

Read more: Hope and hurdles: Syria reacts to unexpected US sanctions relief