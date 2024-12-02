Turkiye’s FM: we oppose further escalation in Syria

Shafaq News/ Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, met in Ankara on Monday to discuss the ongoing conflict in Syria and the escalating Palestine-Israel conflict.

At a joint press conference, Fidan reiterated Turkiye’s stance on avoiding further escalation in the region, urging all parties involved in the Syrian conflict to de-escalate tensions.

Fidan noted that the issues in Syria have persisted for 13 years since the unrest began, contributing to the current state of conflict. “it would be incorrect to attribute the recent developments solely to foreign intervention.”

“Turkiye has always supported Syria's territorial integrity,” Fidan said.

The Turkish Foreign Minister also highlighted the importance of cooperation between Turkiye and Iran in combating terrorism, particularly in Syria. “We will not allow terrorist groups to exploit the instability in Syria,” Fidan stated, adding that measures had been put in place to address potential threats that could affect Turkiye.

Fidan emphasized the importance of reviving the Astana Process, a peace initiative involving Turkiye, Russia, and Iran, which seeks to address Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The process has brought the opposition and the Syrian regime to the negotiating table, but Fidan pointed out that the underlying issues have yet to be resolved. “The regime’s failure to engage in the political process highlights the necessity for compromise between Damascus and its own people, including the legitimate opposition,” Fidan said.

Both Turkiye and Iran have major interests in the stability of Syria, but their approaches have diverged over the years. While Turkiye initially supported some opposition parties against Al-Assad, mainly the so-called Syrian National Army, Iran, on the other hand, has steadfastly supported Al-Assad’s regime, providing military aid and assistance since the conflict began.