Iraqi, Saudi Defense Ministers discuss regional stability

Iraqi, Saudi Defense Ministers discuss regional stability
2025-04-08T19:55:23+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Defense Minister Thabit Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi held a phone call on Tuesday with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Khalid bin Salman, to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

Iraq’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement that the two ministers reviewed the "brotherly ties" between Iraq and Saudi Arabia and explored avenues to strengthen cooperation in military and defense sectors.

The call also touched on recent regional developments and the ongoing efforts to support stability and security across the Middle East, the statement added.

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon