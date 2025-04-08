Iraqi, Saudi Defense Ministers discuss regional stability

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Defense Minister Thabit Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi held a phone call on Tuesday with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Khalid bin Salman, to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

Iraq’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement that the two ministers reviewed the "brotherly ties" between Iraq and Saudi Arabia and explored avenues to strengthen cooperation in military and defense sectors.

تلقيت اتصالاً هاتفيًا من أخي معالي وزير الدفاع العراقي ثابت محمد العباسي.استعرضنا خلاله تطور العلاقات الأخوية بين بلدينا الشقيقين، وسبل تعزيزها في المجال العسكري والدفاعي، وبحثنا مستجدات الأحداث في المنطقة والجهود المبذولة تجاهها بما يسهم في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) April 8, 2025

The call also touched on recent regional developments and the ongoing efforts to support stability and security across the Middle East, the statement added.