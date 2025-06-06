Iraqi Defense Minister: Coalition presence in Syria "necessary"

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Defense Minister Thabit al-Abbasi on Friday said the presence of Global Coalition forces in Syria remains necessary, noting that Iraq’s security is closely linked to stability in its neighboring country.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, al-Abbasi confirmed that coordination with the US-led coalition remains intact, adding, “Baghdad has not received any official notification regarding changes to the withdrawal schedule of coalition forces from either Syria or Iraq.”

The minister stressed that the continued presence of US and coalition forces in Syria remains “necessary to confront remnants of the terrorist organization, which still poses a cross-border threat.”

Currently, around 2,500 US troops remain stationed in Iraq, with approximately 900 deployed in Syria. Discussions on the future of these forces have been ongoing for months.

According to a previous statement by the US Department of Defense to Shafaq News, Washington continues to pursue a phased, negotiated reduction of its military presence in Iraq in coordination with the Iraqi government.