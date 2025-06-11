Coalition airdrop kills ISIS commanders in Syria

Shafaq News/ Several senior ISIS operatives were killed in a joint airdrop carried out by the Global Coalition and a Syrian armed faction in the western countryside of Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Wednesday.

The operation targeted a hideout in Jabal al-Bishri, a remote desert region straddling multiple Syrian provinces where ISIS remnants maintain a presence. SOHR noted that while the identities of those killed have yet to be confirmed, intelligence indicated the site was hosting a planned leadership gathering.

According to the report, Coalition forces, supported by the US-backed Free Syria Army, stormed the site and engaged in direct clashes with ISIS fighters. Documents recovered from the location are believed to contain details on the group’s activity and plans in central Syria.

The Observatory described the mission as one of the most effective strikes against ISIS in recent months. The central Syrian desert—also known as al-Badiya—remains a critical zone for ISIS due to its vast, inaccessible terrain and limited state control, which have enabled the group to launch attacks.

A similar operation took place on May 25, when Coalition troops conducted an airdrop with Syrian partners in the eastern desert of Homs, near the administrative border with Deir ez-Zor, targeting ISIS elements in the same region.