SDF launches anti-ISIS raid in Raqqa

Shafaq News – Raqqa

On Saturday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began a "large-scale" operation in Raqqa with backing from the US-led Global Coalition, targeting ISIS cells and hideouts.

In a statement, the SDF said the campaign aims to wipe out remaining ISIS elements, claiming that several militants were killed and their facilities destroyed.

The forces said results will be announced after securing all areas, with Coalition aircraft and intelligence teams providing air and reconnaissance support.

Raqqa, once ISIS’s de facto capital, was retaken by the SDF and Coalition forces in 2017. Despite the group’s defeat, its cells remain active in Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, conducting 15 attacks in October, according to US military data.