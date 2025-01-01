Global Coalition strengthens military presence, prepares for ISIS threat in Syria

Shafaq News/ The Global Coalition intensified military preparations in Syria reflecting large military reinforcements in December, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported (SOHR) on Wednesday.

According to the SOHR, “the reinforcements included 14 cargo planes carrying military equipment and soldiers, along with 233 military vehicles comprising trucks, armored vehicles, and troop carriers.”

These supplies have been distributed across the Coalition’s bases in strategic areas, including the rural regions of Al-Hasakah, Deir ez-Zor, and Raqqa.

The London-based Observatory stated that operations began on December 1, when a cargo plane landed at the Al-Omar oil field base in Deir ez-Zor.

Throughout December, cargo planes continued to deliver advanced military equipment, including Bradley fighting vehicles and various armored vehicles.

“Simultaneously, military convoys entered through the Al-Waleed border crossing with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq,” the SOHR added.

The Observatory also reported that “the escalation in northern Syria involved intense Turkish shelling targeting sites in rural areas and Deir ez-Zor, while Coalition forces continued to bolster their presence in their bases, particularly at the Koniko gas facility and the Al-Omar oil field.”

The report added that these movements are part of ongoing military operations aimed at securing the region and preventing any security escalations by ISIS cells.