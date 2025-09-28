US strike kills former ISIS leader in northern Syria

Shafaq News – Idlib

A US-led Global Coalition drone strike killed a former senior ISIS member in Syria’s Idlib countryside, local sources told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The sources told Shafaq News that the attack targeted the home of Hashim Ruslan in the town of al-Tamanaah, southern Idlib.

Earlier this month, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) killed another senior ISIS official in a precision airstrike in the Hama countryside. The targeted leader, Omar Abdulqader Bassam Fattrawi, known as "Abdulrahman al-Halabi," was described as a direct threat to the United States and actively planning attacks against it.

The escalation follows a series of recent operations by CENTCOM forces, including strikes last month in the town of Atmeh and the city of Al-Bab in northern Aleppo province, killing prominent ISIS leader Diyaa Zuba’a Mosleh al-Hardani along with two of his sons.