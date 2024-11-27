US strikes Iranian-linked weapons facility in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces struck a weapons storage facility of armed factions in Syria.

The strike followed an attack on a base housing the Global Coalition forces in Syria.

In a statement, CENTCOM said that its forces “conducted this strike against the Iranian backed group’s weapons storage facility to degrade their ability to plan and launch future attacks on U.S. and Coalition forces who are in the region to conduct D-ISIS operations.”

In turn, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, affirmed, "As previously stated, we will not tolerate any attacks on our personnel and coalition partners. We are committed to taking all necessary actions to ensure their protection.”

In February, US forces conducted airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, targeting the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and associated armed groups. These strikes are part of the broader tensions between Washington and Tehran, largely driven by geopolitical dynamics in the region. A key source of conflict is the Syrian Civil War, where the US has supported opposition groups against President Bashar al-Assad, while Iran remains a staunch ally of al-Assad regime.

Furthermore, the presence of about 900 US troops in Syria, deployed to support local forces in their fight against Assad, has intensified tensions, particularly as Iranian-backed forces have frequently attacked US personnel. Recent escalations have been further fueled by the ongoing war in Gaza, with Iran-aligned groups in Iraq launching multiple attacks on US bases in both Iraq and Syria in retaliation for US support for Israel.