Syria base shifts: US Coalition reinforces al-Hasakah

Shafaq News/ A cargo aircraft operated by the US-led Global Coalition landed at the Kharab al-Jir base in Syria’s al-Hasakah province, delivering military and logistical supplies, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Saturday.

The delivery, escorted by two military helicopters, follows a broader redeployment of Coalition forces across northeastern Syria. The Observatory documented additional convoys departing from the Conoco gas field and the al-Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zor, transporting concrete barriers and specialized gear to fortified positions in al-Hasakah.

Earlier this week, nearly 25 Coalition trucks reportedly hauled surveillance systems, armored vehicles, and fuel tankers to military installations in Raqqa.

Local sources reported the withdrawal of more than 200 US military vehicles from Deir ez-Zor’s Conoco and al-Omar locations, with the convoy rerouting to al-Hasakah under heightened security.

Separately, another convoy exited Syrian territory into Iraq on Friday, part of what US officials describe as a phased reduction in troop levels.

The Pentagon, in an April announcement, outlined plans to scale back American personnel in Syria to fewer than 1,000, down from a peak force of 2,500, while maintaining a focus on counter-ISIS operations.

Closures of key facilities—including Green Village (Conoco), Euphrates (al-Omar), and a third undisclosed outpost—remain in progress.

A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) official informed Syria TV that US troops intend to consolidate across five core bases, primarily in al-Hasakah. Washington reportedly reaffirmed its commitment to continued support for the SDF, clarifying that “a full military withdrawal is not under consideration.”

The source noted that the scope of the US footprint in Deir ez-Zor hinges on coordination with both the SDF and the Syrian government.

A July 2024 assessment by the Jusoor Center for Studies estimated that US forces operate across 17 main bases and 15 outposts throughout Syria—17 of them in al-Hasakah, 9 in Deir ez-Zor, and 3 in Raqqa.