US sends 2 military convoys to Syria in 24h
Shafaq News – Hasakah
On Wednesday, US forces deployed new military reinforcements to the Al-Shaddadi base south of Hasakah, marking the second convoy to arrive from Iraq within 24 hours.
According to a Shafaq News correspondent, the convoy consisted of about 80 trucks carrying logistical supplies, fuel, and armored vehicles, along with soldiers and ammunition.
A similar convoy of more than 50 trucks and armored vehicles entered Syria on Tuesday, heading toward the Khrab al-Jir and Qasrak bases in Hasakah province.
Earlier, US-led Global Coalition helicopters raided Atmeh in northwest Syria’s Idlib countryside, killing an Iraqi national identified by Syrian sources as Salah Nouman, also known as “Ali,” a seniorISISfigure.