US sends 2 military convoys to Syria in 24h

Shafaq News – Hasakah

On Wednesday, US forces deployed new military reinforcements to the Al-Shaddadi base south of Hasakah, marking the second convoy to arrive from Iraq within 24 hours.

According to a Shafaq News correspondent, the convoy consisted of about 80 trucks carrying logistical supplies, fuel, and armored vehicles, along with soldiers and ammunition.

A similar convoy of more than 50 trucks and armored vehicles entered Syria on Tuesday, heading toward the Khrab al-Jir and Qasrak bases in Hasakah province.

Earlier, US-led Global Coalition helicopters raided Atmeh in northwest Syria’s Idlib countryside, killing an Iraqi national identified by Syrian sources as Salah Nouman, also known as “Ali,” a seniorISISfigure.