Syrian Forces raid ISIS cell in Idlib

Shafaq News – Idlib

Syrian Internal Security Forces raided a suspected ISIS cell in Idlib, northwestern Syria, local sources reported on Wednesday.

The Forces surrounded a house near Electricity Company Street in the town of Atmeh after receiving intelligence pointing to the presence of the cell. The operation was coordinated with the US-led Global Coalition, while helicopters maintained a heavy presence over the area.

Clashes also erupted between Coalition forces and an armed individual believed to be affiliated with ISIS, who was later killed in a targeted airstrike.

A similar operation took place on June 11, when Coalition troops conducted an airdrop alongside Syrian partners in the western countryside of Deir ez-Zor, targeting several ISIS elements in the region.