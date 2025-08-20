Who was Salah al-Jubouri, the ISIS financier killed in Syria

Shafaq News – Idlib

Salah Nouman Abd Nayef al-Jubouri, a senior ISIS figure responsible for the group’s finances and logistics across Iraq and Syria, was killed in a joint operation in northwestern Syria.

Considered the fifth most important ISIS leader in Syria, al-Jubouri was known by several aliases, including “Muhanad,” “Abu Walid,” and “Abu Saleh.” He had served as treasurer for ISIS’s Iraq office and acted as a liaison with its Syria branch.

A security source told Shafaq News that Al-Jubouri managed the movement of recruits from Iraq into Syria, Lebanon, and Turkiye. He also oversaw the group’s financial schemes and the purchase of equipment such as Maverick drone parts and night-vision devices for smaller ISIS cells.

Beyond financial operations, he coordinated plans to attack religious sites and specific individuals in cooperation with ISIS’s Syrian branch. His role placed him among the organization’s most wanted operatives, with an Iraqi investigative judge issuing an arrest warrant against him.

His career ended at dawn on Wednesday when a joint force supported by Iraqi intelligence, the US-led Global Coalition, and Syrian security units launched a raid in the town of Atmeh, north of Idlib.

During the assault, al-Jubouri attempted to flee through a balcony into a garden but was killed. Joint forces later searched the house, confiscated electronic devices, and withdrew without casualties or arrests. His body was transferred to Bab al-Hawa hospital.