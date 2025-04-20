Shift to Kurdish areas: US moves forces in Syria

Shafaq News/ US forces have begun a phased redeployment in Syria, shifting troops and equipment from Deir ez-Zor to Kurdish-controlled areas in Hasakah province, a source familiar with coalition operations revealed on Sunday.

“Three convoys, including radar and rocket launch systems, were recently moved to bases in al-Shaddadi, Tal Baydar, Qasrak, and Rmelan, relocating around 100 personnel,” the source told Shafaq News, adding that over 50 mostly empty US military trucks entered northeastern Syria from Iraq via the al-Waleed crossing, escorted by coalition units, to support the operation.

The shift comes amid reports that the Pentagon has shuttered three bases in Deir ez-Zor province, including the Green Village near the Conoco gas field and the Euphrates base near the al-Omar oil field. The overall troop presence is expected to drop from approximately 2,000 to around 1,400.

While Washington has not formally declared a withdrawal, officials told Reuters in March that the US is consolidating its positions in Syria, with potential reductions of up to half the current force.

Meanwhile, Syria’s Ministry of Defense stated there are “no current arrangements” for a US exit, asserting that all local armed groups are now operating under its authority.