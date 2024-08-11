US personnel wounded in drone attack in Syria

Shafaq News/ Several US and coalition personnel were wounded in a drone attack on Friday in Syria, marking the second attack on US forces in recent days.

According to Reuters, the US military reported no casualties, but further assessments revealed minor injuries, including smoke inhalation. Some personnel have been moved for additional evaluation, with concerns about possible traumatic brain injuries.

"Several troops were moved to a different location for further evaluation," the official added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but similar incidents have previously been linked to Iran-backed groups. This follows a rocket attack by the League of Revolutionaries (Jama'at Al-Thawrawiyoon), a little-known group within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, on Monday at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, which injured five US personnel.

The region is on high alert amid escalating tensions following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

Iran has blamed Israel for the killing, though Israel has not claimed responsibility. Additionally, the recent assassination of Hezbollah commander Fouad Shokor by Israeli forces has heightened fears of a broader Middle East conflict.

The US has 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq, primarily to support local forces in combating Islamic State.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has stated that the US "will not tolerate attacks" on its personnel while seeking to de-escalate regional tensions.