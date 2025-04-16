No deal with US on troops withdrawal: Syrian Defence Ministry says

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Syria’s Ministry of Defence shot down reports of an imminent US troop pullout, declaring there are no plans in motion for American forces to leave Syrian soil.

A ministry spokesperson told Shafaq News Agency there’s no fixed timeline for US troops to leave, adding that current efforts are zeroed in on restructuring the Syrian army. He confirmed, “All armed factions have now been integrated into the Ministry of Defence.”

“There are no remaining factions outside the army after the Eighth Brigade chose to disband, surrender its weapons, and merge into the Ministry’s military structure,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson’s remarks follow a CNN report quoting US officials who said the Pentagon plans to pull roughly half its troops from Syria in the coming months.

About 2,000 US troops are currently deployed there, most stationed in the northeast as part of the international coalition fighting Islamic State. That number is expected to fall to just under 1,000 by the end of the drawdown, according to the officials.

They noted the repositioning would shrink the US military footprint across Syria, following recent peace talks between the new Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, a US-backed alliance.

Earlier, Reuters cited two US officials saying the military is preparing to consolidate its forces in Syria over the coming weeks—a move that could slash troop numbers by half. One official, speaking anonymously, said the shift could bring the total to around 1,000.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is currently leading a global review of American military deployments.