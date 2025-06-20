Iraq's airspace breached: Sovereignty at risk

Shafaq News/ Political and military reactions intensified in Iraq after repeated violations of its airspace amid ongoing Israeli strikes on Iran, now entering their second week.

The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee warned of continued breaches by combat drones, describing them as a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty. Committee member Mohammad al-Mohammadi told Shafaq News Agency that Iraq rejects all forms of airspace violations and is not a party to any regional conflict.

Al-Mohammadi pointed out that Iraq seeks to avoid regional entanglement and supports diplomatic solutions, warning that drones pose a danger to civilians, especially in populated areas.

“The Iraqi military has radar systems capable of detecting drones but lacks the firepower to intercept them due to limited technological capabilities.”

The Iraqi government submitted a formal complaint to the UN Security Council last week, condemning Israel for using Iraqi airspace in military operations.

Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi said the ministry is expecting the first batch of a new air defense system from South Korea in the coming months, confirming that a strategic agreement was signed with South Korea’s LIG Nex1 to supply Iraq with modern systems.

Al-Abbasi said the ministry has also received a shipment of French Caracal helicopters and that further deliveries are planned.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Parliament formed a joint committee to investigate delays in acquiring air defense systems.

Since June 13, Iraq’s airspace has become a corridor for drones and missiles amid intensified conflict between Israel and Iran.

Security forces deployed air defenses near the Bazarkan oil field in Maysan as a precaution. A security source told Shafaq News that the systems are used only for monitoring and will not be activated unless a direct threat is identified.