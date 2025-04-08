US strikes Houthi positions off Yemen coast

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the United States launched a series of airstrikes targeting Yemen’s coastal governorate of Al Hudaydah and the city of Dhamar.

Houthi-affiliated outlet Al-Masirah reported that a residential neighborhood in the Al Hauk district of Al Hudaydah came under attack, resulting in at least four people being killed and several others injured in the strike.

Meanwhile, in Dhamar, three airstrikes targeted an agricultural area west of the city. Civil defense teams rescued three individuals, including guards and workers from the targeted farm, who sustained injuries. The full extent of the damage to infrastructure remains unclear.

The strikes follow a similar assault earlier this week, when the United States carried out four airstrikes on a residential neighborhood in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

Washington has conducted multiple air raids in Yemen since early 2024, targeting al-Houthi-controlled sites in response to their attacks on Israel-linked shipping in the Red Sea.