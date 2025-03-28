US strikes intensify: 15+ airstrikes hit Yemen Houthi positions

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the United States launched a series of airstrikes, targeting Houthi positions across Yemen, local media reported.

According to Al Masirah, a Houthi-run broadcaster, US warplanes struck weapons depots in Al-Hazm district of Al-Jawf with eight airstrikes, while another eight targeted sites and storage facilities in Saada, the stronghold of Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

In the last 24 hours, more than 40 US airstrikes hit Houthi-controlled areas, including Sanaa, leaving at least seven people injured. The strikes also caused extensive damage across several provinces.

The latest wave of airstrikes follows warnings from the Houthis that they would resume attacks on Red Sea shipping, citing Israel’s ongoing blockade of aid to Gaza, now in its fourth week.

Houthi officials claim the US-led campaign has killed at least 60 people since it began.