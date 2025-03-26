Airstrikes intensify in Yemen: US targets Saada

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, US fighter jets carried out a series of airstrikes across Yemen, targeting multiple areas in Saada province, the stronghold of the Houthi group.

Houthi-affiliated media reported 17 airstrikes on Saada, with attacks extending to Harf Sufyan in Amran, a district bordering Saada. The area is known for its rugged terrain, where Houthi military installations are hidden within the mountains.

According to Yemeni sources, the latest strikes also hit Sahar and Al-Salem in Kitaf, along with several other locations. The air campaign has now entered its 12th consecutive day.

On Tuesday, the US military launched two airstrikes on Sahar district in Saada, following 12 strikes a day earlier that targeted both military and civilian sites in the province.

The sustained bombing has come at a high cost. As of Monday night, at least 58 people had been killed and 123 wounded, including women and children, according to the Houthi-run Health Ministry.

Since March 15, the US has intensified its attacks against the Houthis, who claim to have retaliated by striking an American aircraft carrier in the Red Sea multiple times.

A Houthi statement described targeting “hostile warships in the Red Sea, primarily the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman, from which attacks on Yemen are launched.”

The group vowed to continue its operations until the strikes stop and the blockade on Gaza is lifted, calling for broader action to prevent what it described as genocide in the Palestinian enclave.