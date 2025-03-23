Israel's Ben Gurion halt: Houthis claim another missile strike

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) announced targeting Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, vowing further escalation.

In a statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree confirmed that a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile struck Ben Gurion Airport, calling the operation a “success.”

Saree also reported striking the USS Harry Truman and its accompanying warships in the Red Sea, using missiles and drones. This assault, he said, was a direct response to recent US airstrikes on Yemen. The confrontation reportedly lasted for several hours.

The Houthis, according to the statement, warned of further escalation, pledging to retaliate to any additional attacks. They also reaffirmed their commitment to disrupting Israeli maritime activity until the offensive on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.