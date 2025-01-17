Houthis launch strikes on Israel, US aircraft carrier in Red Sea

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Houthi movement, Ansarallah, announced, on Friday, that it had launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets as well as targeting a US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea.

In a statement, Houthi Military Spokesperson Brigadier, General Yahya Saree, revealed that Houthis targeted vital targets Israeli using four winged missiles in Eilat, southern Israel.

In addition, the UAVs force of the Yemeni Armed Forces, carried out two military operations.

“The first targeted targets belonging to the Israeli enemy in the occupied area of Yaffa with three drones. While the other targeted a vital target belonging to the Israeli enemy in the occupied Ashkelon area with a drone,” the statement added.

The Yemeni Armed Forces' naval forces a fourth military operation carried out by targeting the American aircraft carrier "USS Harry S. Truman" in the northern Red Sea with a number of drones, Saree revealed.

“This targeting of the carrier is the seventh since its arrival in the Red Sea,” he pointed out.

The Yemeni group stated this week that it carried out several military operations targeting Tel Aviv with drone and hypersonic missiles Palestine 2.

Notably, the Houthis have attacked Israel in "solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza" amid the Israeli war that began on October 7, 2023, which has claimed over 45,000 lives, mostly women and children.