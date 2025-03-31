Escalation in Yemen: US airstrikes intensify

Shafaq News/ On Monday, US airstrikes targeted multiple locations around Sanaa, the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital, resulting in several casualties.

Local media outlets reported that the strikes hit areas in both Sanaa and Hajjah governorate. In Sanaa, one person was killed. Footage aired by the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah channel showed shattered glass covering residential areas but did not disclose the precise targets.

In Hajjah, an airstrike on a pickup truck killed two people and wounded a child. This marks the first publicly known instance in the current campaign where a vehicle was directly targeted.

The latest strikes follow a wave of attacks early Friday, described as among the most intense since the US campaign began on March 15.

Houthi officials state that the airstrikes have so far claimed at least 61 lives.

The air campaign was launched after the Houthis renewed threats to target vessels they associate with Israel. The warning came in response to Israeli restrictions on aid deliveries to Gaza.