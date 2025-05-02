Ramat David Airbase hit: Houthis escalate attacks on Israel

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) movement launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Israel’s Ramat David Airbase, located east of Haifa.

In a statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced that the missile, identified as a “Palestine-2” hypersonic ballistic missile, reached its target successfully after Israeli air defense systems failed to intercept it.

Air raid sirens were activated across Haifa and the Galilee region early Friday. Explosions were reported in multiple areas, following what appeared to be interception attempts. Israel’s Army Radio confirmed a ballistic missile had been launched from Yemen toward northern Israel.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية استهدفت قاعدة "رامات ديفيد " الجوية التابعة للعدو الإسرائيلي شرقي منطقة حيفا المحتلة وذلك بصاروخ باليستي فرط صوتي نوع فلسطين2. pic.twitter.com/62mSMcFS5W — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21yemen) May 2, 2025

This week, the Houthis also reported carrying out a coordinated drone attack on military and strategic sites in the Israeli-occupied city of Jaffa, deploying three drones of the “Yafa” type. A separate drone targeted a key facility in the Ashkelon area.

On Thursday, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, in a televised address, pledged to continue strikes inside Israeli territory and described maritime operations as having created a near-complete blockade of Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea. He claimed that Israel’s maritime activity in those waters had been brought to a standstill.

Since the onset of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis have launched dozens of missile and drone strikes against Israeli targets and vessels in the Red Sea, which they claim are connected to Israel. In response, the United States launched a military campaign on March 15, 2025, aimed at stopping Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.