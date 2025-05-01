Yemen under fire: US strikes Houthis

Shafaq News/ US forces launched fresh airstrikes on Yemen on Thursday, marking the latest escalation in a military campaign aimed at curbing the Iran-aligned group’s capabilities in the Red Sea region.

According to Al-Masirah TV, the Houthis’ media outlet, four of the strikes targeted positions in Al-Jawf Province. No casualties were reported.

⭕️عاجل⭕️الجوف: عدوان أمريكي بـ4 غارات على مديرية خب والشعف pic.twitter.com/CU1J4CELx5 — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) May 1, 2025

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has not commented on the latest attacks. However, earlier this week, CENTCOM said it had been conducting “an intense and sustained campaign” against the Houthi movement since mid-March under the banner of Operation Rough Rider.

Since the operation began, US forces have struck more than 800 targets and killed hundreds of Houthi fighters, including senior figures involved in missile and drone operations, the command said.

CENTCOM reported a significant drop in attacks attributed to the Houthis, with ballistic missile launches decreasing by 69% and one-way drone strikes falling by 55% since the campaign intensified.

The Houthis (Ansarallah) accused the United States of carrying out nearly 1,000 airstrikes on Yemen since March 15. The group claimed that US strikes had killed 217 civilians and wounded 436 others, most of them women and children.

Houthis leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi vowed to continue attacks despite US efforts to contain them. In a televised address, he declared that naval operations would persist, stating that Israeli shipping remained completely blocked in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea.

“Our operations will continue deep into occupied Palestine,” al-Houthi said, adding that the United States has failed to stop the group’s military activities.