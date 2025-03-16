Houthis claim attack on US aircraft carrier

Shafaq News/ On Sudany, Yemen's Houthi movement, Ansar Allah, announced that it had targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea with 18 ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as a drone.

In a statement, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said, "In response to the American aggression, the Yemeni armed forces targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and its accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea with 18 ballistic and cruise missiles, and a drone, in a joint operation carried out by the missile force, the drone air force, and the naval forces."

Saree further noted that US forces had conducted over 47 airstrikes on Yemen in the past hours, targeting several cities, including Sanaa, Saada, and Marib.

The spokesperson reiterated that the Yemeni armed forces would not hesitate to target all US warships in both the Red and Arabian Seas in retaliation for what they called "aggression" against Yemen. He also stated that the forces would continue to impose a maritime blockade on Israeli vessels and prevent their entry into the operational zones, including the delivery of aid to Gaza.

This development comes amid statements from US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth who confirmed that the United States would carry out "relentless" strikes on the Houthis until they cease their military operations targeting US assets and global shipping.

The announcement follows orders issued by US President Donald Trump on Saturday for the military to take "decisive and strong" action against the Houthi group, accusing them of launching "terrorist attacks and piracy operations" against US ships and aircraft in the region.