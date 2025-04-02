Fresh US airstrikes in Yemen kill at least one

Shafaq News/ US airstrikes targeted multiple locations in Yemen on Wednesday, hitting sites in the provinces of Saada and Hodeidah, Yemeni media reported.

A strike on Ras Issa in the al-Salif district of Hodeidah killed one person and wounded another, according to Houthi-run al-Masirah TV. Another airstrike targeted an area east of Saada city.

Earlier today, a separate US strike hit a water tank in al-Mansuriyah district, following an earlier attack on the local water authority building. The strikes have reportedly disrupted water access for more than 50,000 residents.

Washington has intensified its military campaign against the Houthis in recent months, responding to their continued attacks on Red Sea shipping and missile launches toward Israel. The group, which controls the capital Sanaa, says its attacks are aimed at pressuring Israel to end its war in Gaza that killed, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, at least 50,000 Palestinians.

Since October 2023, US strikes have killed 250 people and injured 714 others, according to the Houthi-run Health Ministry.

US President Donald Trump renewed calls for Iran to halt support for the Houthis, warning they would be “completely annihilated.” He claimed Iran was reducing, but not stopping, its supplies to the group, adding, “Let the Houthis fight it out themselves. Either way they lose, but this way they lose quickly.”

In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commander, Major General Hossein Salami, said Yemen’s Houthis operate independently and are not under Tehran’s control.