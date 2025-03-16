US escalates Iran warning: Support for Houthis must end

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the United States confirmed that recent strikes had actually targeted multiple Houthi leaders and “took them out,” reiterating its warning to Iran against backing the group.

Speaking on ABC's “This Week,” US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz cautioned that the group’s advanced offensive and defensive capabilities posed a threat to Red Sea navigation, necessitating “decisive action.”

Waltz urged Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis, stressing that Washington would “hold accountable” any party threatening its interests. The US launched large-scale airstrikes on Saturday evening, hitting dozens of targets in Houthi-controlled areas of the capital, Sanaa.

According to the Yemeni Ministry of Health, at least 31 civilians were killed, including women and children, and more than 20 others were wounded in the attacks.

US President Donald Trump defended the strikes as necessary to protect global trade routes and ensure freedom of navigation. He also warned Iran against further support for the Houthis, threatening additional measures.

The operation has received logistical support from allies, including the UK, which provided refueling assistance. Meanwhile, the Houthis vowed retaliation, accusing the US and UK of targeting civilians.