Houthi Leader calls for unified Arab and Muslim against “Zionist-American project”

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Yemen’s Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi accused Israel of “committing genocide” in Gaza and the West Bank, claiming the campaign is fully backed by the United States.

In a televised speech, al-Houthi called for nationwide mobilization across Yemen in support of Palestinians, arguing that Arab silence emboldens Israeli aggression. He claimed over 7,000 settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque during Passover, describing the move as a calculated attempt to “normalize occupation” and ignite religious tensions.

Referencing a viral video depicting the destruction of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the construction of a Third Temple, al-Houthi said it reflected Israel’s long-term goals, accusing Israeli forces of targeting hospitals, refugee camps, and critical infrastructure, and using starvation as a “tactic of war.”

The Houthi leader also labeled the US a “partner in crime,” citing continued arms shipments and diplomatic protection for Israeli military operations. He praised Palestinian resistance in Gaza and criticized Arab governments for failing to act, contrasting what he called “popular solidarity with official inaction.”

He urged a unified Arab and Muslim front to counter what he called the “Zionist-American project.”

The Houthi leader claimed Houthi forces had launched nine drone and cruise missile attacks in the past week, disrupting Israeli and American naval operations in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea. “The Bab al-Mandab and the Arabian Sea are closed to Israeli and American ships. That’s a fact.”

He concluded by warning that continued complicity with Israel would lead to regional catastrophe.

“Resistance is the only path that protects dignity, land, and faith.”

Turning to Lebanon, the Yemeni leader accused Washington of attempting to destabilize the country by pressuring factions to side with Israel. He defended Hezbollah as a key line of defense and denounced Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon, claiming Israeli forces had made no advances near the border.