US expands airstrikes on Houthi positions

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the United States launched a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi (Ansarallah) positions across Yemen, several media outlets reported.

Saudi broadcasters Al Arabiya and Al Hadath indicated that the strikes hit Kamaran Island in Hodeidah, along with locations in Marib and al-Jawf provinces.

Washington has not yet commented on the latest round of air operations.

Earlier today, Houthi officials confirmed that seven people were killed and 29 others injured in overnight strikes on the Bani Matar district of Sanaa province. The attacks targeted a factory west of the capital, an area that has remained under Houthi control since 2014.

The US resumed its air campaign on March 15, aiming to curb further attacks on vessels linked to the United States and Israel in the Red Sea.

This renewed escalation followed a March 12 announcement by the Houthis, declaring that a ban on Israeli ships passing through the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Gulf of Aden had come into effect. The group tied the move to Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid into Gaza and warned that further steps could follow.