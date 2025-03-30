Yemen’s Houthi attacks escalate: Israel, US warships hit

2025-03-30T11:46:58+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Yemen’s Houthi group (Ansarallah) launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and the US naval forces located in the Red Sea.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea reported that a Dhu al-Fiqar ballistic missile had "successfully" targeted Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, according to an official statement.

Earlier today, Israel’s military claimed intercepting a ballistic missile launched from Yemen.

In a separate attack, Houthi forces reportedly engaged US warships in the Red Sea, striking the USS Harry S. Truman three times within 24 hours using ballistic missiles, drones, and naval units.

Sarea indicated that the group would continue its operations until the blockade on Gaza is lifted and military actions there cease.

On Saturday, Houthi-affiliated media reported 13 US airstrikes on northern Yemen’s Saada province, leaving at least a dozen people dead and causing extensive damage across several areas.

Houthi officials estimate that at least 60 people have been killed since the US-led military campaign began on March 15.

