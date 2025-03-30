Israel shoots down Yemen-launched missile

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Israel's military intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen by the Houthis (Ansarallah).

In an official statement, the army confirmed the missile was shot down before entering Israeli airspace, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Sirens reportedly sounded across central Israel, including towns near Jerusalem and some settlements in the West Bank.

As for now, the Houthis have not issued any statement regarding the attack.

This marks at least the eighth Houthi attack on Israel since March 18, when the military resumed its offensive in Gaza.