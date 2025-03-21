Yemen’s Houthis strike Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel.

In a statement, the group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said the operation was carried out using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile, declaring that it "successfully achieved its goal." He noted that this marked the third such operation in 48 hours and warned all airlines against using the airport, vowing it would “remain unsafe until the aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.”

Additionally, Saree reported that Houthi drones had attacked US warships linked to the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman for the sixth consecutive day, framing the strikes as retaliation against US operations in Yemen. He accused Washington of launching multiple airstrikes on Yemeni territory in an effort to curb Houthi attacks.

Ansarallah’s spokesperson further vowed continued military operations until Israeli forces cease their campaign in Gaza and lift the siege, "regardless of the repercussions and consequences."