Houthis hit again: Ben Gurion grounded once more

Shafaq News/ Air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport was halted on Sunday as sirens sounded following a missile launch from Yemen, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

Israeli forces confirmed sirens had been triggered in several central areas, including Tel Aviv and occupied Jerusalem, before intercepting the missile.

A day earlier, Yemen’s armed forces had warned airlines that Ben Gurion Airport was “no longer safe for air traffic,” vowing the situation would continue until Israel ends its military campaign in Gaza and lifts the blockade.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for Yemen’s armed forces, detailed a series of operations in support of Palestinian factions, including a strike on the airport using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

The attack ''successfully'' reached its target, marking the fourth strike on Ben Gurion Airport within 72 hours.

Alongside the attack on Ben Gurion, Houthi drones targeted US warships linked to the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman for the sixth consecutive day. Saree framed these strikes as retaliation for US military operations in Yemen.

Meanwhile, Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported, that US forces had carried out airstrikes on Hodeidah International Airport and several Houthi-controlled areas in Marib.