10+ US airstrikes target Houthis in Yemen

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the United States launched a series of airstrikes across northern Yemen, targeting areas under Houthi control, the group’s affiliated outlet Al-Masirah TV reported.

The strikes hit multiple locations; five targeted a vocational training institute in Al-Sawma’ah district of Al-Bayda province, three struck the Al-Sahlin area in Al-Salem district of Saada province, and two others hit Al-Munirah district in Al-Hudaydah.

This latest round of attacks follows a statement issued Friday by US Central Command confirming the continuation of military operations against the Houthis.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) carrier strike group continues non-stop 24/7 operations against the Houthis despite the Houthis’ outlandish claims… https://t.co/l82bCGJXUn — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 11, 2025

Washington resumed its air campaign on March 15, aiming to prevent further attacks on US and Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea.

The escalation came after the Houthis declared on March 12 that their ban on Israeli ships transiting the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Gulf of Aden had gone into effect. The group linked the move to Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid into Gaza and warned of further escalation in response.

According to Al Jazeera’s casualty tracker, more than 61,709 people have been killed and over 111,588 injured in Gaza since the start of the war.