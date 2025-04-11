US assault on Yemen: 11 airstrikes hit Sana’a

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the United States carried out 11 airstrikes on several areas in the capital Sana'a, according to Al-Masirah TV, affiliated with the Houthis (Ansarallah).

US aircraft launched five airstrikes on Bani Hushaysh district, one on Jabal Nuqum, three on the Faj Attan area in Ma'een district, and two on a farm in Al-Ma’amar of Hamdan district, the outlet reported.

No reports of casualties have been confirmed so far.

The attack comes just hours after the US military announced the arrival of a second aircraft carrier in the Middle East to protect commercial shipping routes.

Aircraft Carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) with its air wing consisting of F-35C Lightning IIs works alongside the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. pic.twitter.com/c2p4yxmBpj — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 10, 2025

Since March 15, 2025, more than 200 US strikes have targeted sites belonging to Ansarallah, according to White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. “They’ve taken out critical members who were launching strikes on naval ships and on commercial vessels and this operation will not stop until the freedom of navigation in this region is restored,” she said.

The escalation came after the Houthis announced on March 12 that their ban on Israeli ships transiting the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Gulf of Aden had taken effect. They warned of further action in response to Israel’s continued blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza, where hostilities have killed over 61,709 people and injured more than 111,588, according to Al-Jazeera tracker.

The group's attacks have disrupted the vital maritime corridor through which around 12% of global shipping typically passes, forcing many companies to reroute along a much longer path around Africa.