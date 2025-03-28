Dozens of Airstrikes: US hits Yemen’s capital and several provinces

Shafaq News/ The United States carried out dozens of airstrikes on several Yemeni provinces on Thursday evening and early Friday, according to Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV.

Sana'a

-Two airstrikes targeted Sana'a International Airport.

-One airstrike hit the Leadership area in Al-Tahrir district, causing damage to residential homes and commercial shops.

Sana'a Province

-Four airstrikes struck the Jirban area in Sanhan district.

-A civilian was injured in an airstrike on the Sarf area in Bani Hashish district.

Saada Province

-Five airstrikes targeted the Al-Asaid area in Kitaf district.

-Two airstrikes hit Al-Salem district.

Hodeidah Province

-Three airstrikes struck Al-Luhayyah district.

Al-Jawf Province

-Three airstrikes hit Al-Humaydat district.

Amran Province

-Eight airstrikes targeted Al-Aswad Mountain in Harf Sufyan district.

-Five airstrikes struck the telecommunications network in Al-Aswad Mountain, causing disruptions.

-19 airstrikes hit several locations, including Labadah, Al-Amshiyah, Habashah, Al-Adi, Al-Ibla, and Al-Aswad Mountain.

Marib Province

-Four airstrikes targeted Majzar district.

On Thursday, US airstrikes killed several senior Houthi figures and hit key military infrastructure in Yemen.

US President Donald Trump stated last week that he had given the order for a "major offensive" against the Houthis, and later warned that he would "whip them out completely."