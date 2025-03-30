US strikes saga: 10+ airstrikes hit Yemen Houthi positions

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the United States launched a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi positions across Yemen, according to local media.

Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah channel reported that US warplanes carried out 13 strikes on sites in Saada province, the group’s stronghold in northern Yemen, hitting Kataf, Al-Salem, Sahar districts, and locations east of the city.

Over the past week, more than 170 US airstrikes have struck areas under the group’s control, including Sanaa, leaving at least a dozen people dead and causing extensive damage across several provinces.

The latest escalation comes after the Houthis warned they would resume attacks on Red Sea shipping, citing Israel’s ongoing blockade of aid to Gaza, now in its fourth week.

Houthi officials estimate that the US-led campaign has killed at least 60 people since it began on March 15.