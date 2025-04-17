US attack on Yemen:  Ras Issa Port destroyed

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out a series of airstrikes along Yemen’s western coast, targeting several Houthi-controlled sites.

In a post on X, CENTCOM announced the destruction of the Ras Issa fuel port, a key facility used by the Houthis.

US forces carried out the strikes “to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iranian-backed Houthis,” the statement noted, adding that the objective was to impact the group’s economic resources while avoiding harm to the Yemeni population.

Earlier today, Houthi-affiliated media outlets reported that two US airstrikes had also targeted the Al-Sama’ area in Arhab district, northeast of the capital Sanaa. Four additional strikes were reported in the Ras Issa area, located in the western province of al-Hudaydah.

The operation came days after the Houthis announced a ban on Israeli-linked vessels in regional waters on March 12, citing Israel’s blockade on aid to Gaza. The US resumed air operations on March 15 in an effort to deter further attacks by the group.