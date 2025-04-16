US airstrikes rock multiple provinces in Yemen

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, US airstrikes targeted areas in Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces, resulting in civilian casualties, according to Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV.

In Sanaa, one civilian was reportedly killed in an airstrike on the Al-Nahda residential neighborhood in Sanaa’s Al-Thawrah district, while 14 additional strikes targeted the Al-Hafa area in Al-Sabain district.

US airstrikes also hit Naqil Al-Fardhah in Nihm district, as well as the districts of Manakhah and Bani Hashish, bringing the total number of raids in the province to at least 18.

Additional airstrikes were reported in Al-Hazm, the administrative center of Al-Jawf province. Earlier, strikes also hit Mif’ah in Dhamar’s Anss district and the Tukhiyah area in Majz district of Saada province.

Yesterday, US airstrikes also targeted multiple areas in Yemen, including more than 15 airstrikes on Kamaran Island.

Since March 15, the United States has resumed air operations across Yemen, aiming to deter Houthi attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea, in response to Israel’s blockade on Gaza.